TESTING NEWSLETTER BANNER

The attack by a terrorist in the United Arab Emirates that led to the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan was “a desperate attempt to sabotage the good relations between Israel and the UAE, to sabotage the [Abraham] Accords, and also maybe to harm and intimidate,” said Dan Fefferman, founder of Sharaka and a Middle East affairs analyst.

Speaking to ILTV on Monday, he said that Chabad emissaries were in the UAE well before the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 and added, “I'm certain they won't allow themselves to be intimidated by this cowardly act.”

Since the signing of the Accords and until the October 7 Hamas massacre, there was a significant influx of tourists traveling from Israel to the UAE. While fewer Emiratis visited Israel, there was—and continues to be—a high level of business travel and deals between the two nations.

