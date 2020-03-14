Number of Israel's coronavirus cases rises to 164, say health officials

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to 164, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, marking an increase of 21 diagnoses since Friday night.

At least 124 patients are hospitalized, nine are in the process of hospitalization, while 27 others are being treated at home. Four patients have recovered.

Two of the patients – a tour driver who transported Greek pilgrims found to be infected upon their return home and a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport – are still in serious condition. Ten others are in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition.

Tens of thousands are also in home quarantine and anyone entering the country must spend 14 days in isolation. Non-nationals who cannot prove they have somewhere to spend this isolation period are denied entry.

The Health Ministry said since the start of the outbreak over 55,000 people had to self-quarantine, with at least 38,560 Israelis who are in isolation presently.

In addition, health officials said since the start of the epidemic they've conducted at least 6,839 coronavirus tests.

Israel has taken stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, canceling public gatherings of more than 100 people, suspending sports and cultural events, calling on employers to let staff work from home and closing schools and universities.

Rabbis are also calling on religious Jews to stay away from the Western Wall and avoid mass gatherings, including in synagogues.

On Thursday, the ministry reported that a six-month-old baby had contracted the virus - the youngest patient so far in Israel. On Tuesday, it was also announced that two children in grades 4 and 6 from two elementary schools in Kfar Yona had tested positive for the virus.