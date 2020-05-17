Israel's coronavirus death toll up to 271, with 3 deaths in 24 hours

Israel recorded three new coronavirus-related death over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 271, the Health Ministry said Sunday morning. The number of confirmed cases, however, has not increased since the evening hours and currently stands at 16,607.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Of the latest figures, 59 people are in serious condition, with 48 patients needing ventilator support, a drop which for the first time in weeks sees the number of intubated fall below 50.

Medical staff at Ichilov Hospital ( Photo: Ichilov Hospital )

At least 39 COVID-19 patients are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

The Health Ministry said there are 3,452 people currently infected with the pathogen, while 12,884 patients have recovered from the disease.

Over the past 24 hours, however, medical officials conducted only 1,571 coronavirus tests.

Jerusalem still has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 3,670 confirmed infections, followed by the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak with 2,920.

Markets in Jerusalem reopen ( Photo: Eli Mandelbaum )

The city of Tel Aviv has so far recorded 563 coronavirus cases.

The ultra-Orthodox city of Beit Shemesh and the Haredi settlement of Modi'in-Illit have recorded 520 and 419 cases, respectively.