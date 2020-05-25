Channels
Israelis wear masks as they practice social distancing on a bus
Israel's buses to resume weekend operations

Move comes as country increasingly eases its coronavirus restrictions; services to and from train stations will not be renewed before June 8 when rail services reopen, while school buses will return in tandem with educational institutions they serve

Asaf Zagrizak |
Published: 05.25.20 , 23:04
Israel's weekend bus lines will this week return to normal operations, following the lifting of emergency regulations put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.
    • The Egged bus company said Monday that all bus lines, including intercity routes, will return, and the special measures adopted during the pandemic would be lifted.
    Israelis wear masks as they practice social distancing on a bus
    In accordance with new directives from the transport and health ministries, intercity buses will be able to carry 46 passengers, city buses can carry up to 49 passengers and articulated buses up to 75 passengers.
    Due to the delay in the return of rail services until June 8, buses will not stop at train stations before then.
    The front seat of a bus is blocked due to coronavirus regulations
    (Photo: Gil Yohanan)
    Night buses will also not resume operations yet and buses serving educational institutions are returning in line with the reopening of the relevant schools.

