Israel posts 663 new virus cases, active patients down to 8,105

Israel on Wednesday morning reported 663 new coronavirus cases, diagnosed a day earlier, bringing overall tally of active patients in the country to 8,105.

The Health Ministry said that on Tuesday 41,300 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 1.6%.

At least 532 patients are being treated in hospitals, of whom 304 are in serious condition and 126 are connected to ventilators.

The death toll since the start of the outbreak in Israel has increased to 2,683 after three more patients died from complications related to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Of all active COVID-19 patients in the country, 1,041 live in Jerusalem, 399 in Tel Aviv, 262 in Nazareth, 233 in Bnei Brak, 194 in Haifa, 190 in Be'er Sheva, 183 in Petah Tikva, 153 in Buqata, 152 in Netanya, 135 in Majdal Shams, 131 in Holon, 124 in Ashdod, 117 in Umm al-Fahm, 111 in Rishon Lezion, 108 in Taibeh, 99 in Beit Jen, 98 in Bat Yam, 93 in Shefar'am, 89 in Kfar Qassem, 77 in Sakhnin, 77 in Deir Hanna, 75 in Marar, 67 in Acre, 67 in Ashkelon, 61 in Rehovot, 58 in Kalenswa, 57 In Rahat, 57 in Yafia, 54 in Hatzor HaGlilit, 54 in Kfar Kanna, 53 in Kiryat Ata, 53 in Modi'in Illit, 50 in Beit Shemesh and 50 in Meged El Krum.

Israel's coronavirus cabinet is set to convene later in the day to vote on the third phase of the exit plan from the nationwide lockdown, which includes reopening of malls, open-air markets and gyms as well as bringing back to school children in fifth and sixth grade.