VIDEO: Hamas fires rockets towards sea as Gaza tensions rise

To cheers from Gaza residents, the Hamas terror group on Monday fired a barrage of at least four rockets towards the Mediterranean Sea in what was seen as another warning to Israel that the calm along the shared border would not continue.

The uptick in violence and belligerent rhetoric is attributed to Hamas' concern that regular deliveries of Qatari aid may not continue past September.

The millions of dollars in aid has been regularly delivered to assist Gaza residents and to fund infrastructure projects in the coastal enclave.

The Qatari government in March extended by six months its initiative to finance projects in the Strip and deliver cash assistance to families in need, but that is due to expire next month.

Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar , which is considered close to Hamas, reported Saturday that the group had informed Egyptian intelligence officials mediating between it and Israel that the relative calm along the border would end.

The group blamed what it called Israel's attempts to foil infrastructure projects that could improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Sources told the paper said the Gaza factions would respond to any Israeli action including retaliatory attacks following the dispatch of incendiary and explosive devices.

Meanwhile, the IDF on Sunday night struck a Hamas target in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel that had caused devastating fires in the fields of several border communities.