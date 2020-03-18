Channels
Israel bans entry of non Israelis

People who can prove they are based in the country will be allowed in according to the new measures announced by the Population and Immigration Authority

Published: 03.18.20 , 21:38
Israel announced Wednesday, it has banned entry for non-citizens unless they hold residency and can prove the center of their lives is in the country, according to a statement from the Population and Immigration Authority.

    • "Following two weeks of restricting entry to travelers who are neither citizens nor residents of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Health has recommended stricter entry prevention measures in order to halt the spread of the Coronavirus," the statement said.
    Deserted Tel Aviv street
    (Photo: AFP)
    Exceptions will be made for those whose lives are based in Israel, it added. The measure has immediately come into effect.
    Israel has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, no deaths have been reported.
    During an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday, Israel's Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan predicted that the country was headed for a "full shutdown" warning "this is an inevitable decision."
    Israel had been set to begin drive-thru testing stations across the country on Wednesday, but Health Ministry officials were forced to delay due to a shortage of testing kits.

