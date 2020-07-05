Gantz: Israel 'not necessarily' behind all Iran nuclear site incidents

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Sunday that Israel is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage.

