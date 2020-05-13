U.S. envoy will not meet Pompeo due to respiratory symptoms

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be distancing himself from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the latter's visit to Israel on Wednesday, after Embassy officials said that Friedman was experiencing "mild upper-respiratory symptoms."
The ambassador has tested negative for the coronavirus, but will not be in proximity with Pompeo as a cautionary step.
Friedman, 61, did not attend Wednesday's arrival of Pompeo as he was feeling unwell and had been advised to keep away, the U.S. State Department said.
"Ambassador Friedman is experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative," the Embassy said in a statement.
"Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo."
Pompeo landed in Israel on Wednesday morning for a brief one-day visit to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming defense minister Benny Gantz for talks on West Bank annexation, the coronavirus pandemic and regional security concerns, primarily Iran.