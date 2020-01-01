Israeli jailed in Russia returned to Moscow prison

An Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has been taken back on Wednesday to a Moscow prison where she was awaiting trial before she was transferred to a remote facility, without her family or lawyers being notified of the transfer.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Naama Issachar, aged 26, is serving a 7.5-year sentence after she was detained in April at Moscow airport en route to Israel from India with 9.5 grams of marijuana in her luggage.

Naama Issachar ( Photo: AFP )

Issachar was moved to a different facility in Russia last Friday, but her new location was only confirmed on Monday night, following heavy pressure from the Israeli consulate in Moscow.

Issachar's family confirmed Tuesday that their daughter was moved to a remote prison. She was reportedly not allowed to take any personal items with her and was not given any warm clothing to counter the Russian winter.

The Issachar family said they had to search for their daughter for days, with the Russian authorities being anything but helpful.

The move followed intense efforts by the Israeli consulate in Moscow, with essentials to be delivered to Naama on Thursday.

Earlier, Naama's family said that Issachar had been moved to a remote detention facility without prior warning on Friday.

Before the relocation, Issachar was reportedly unable to take any of her personal belongings with her, including not being given warm clothing and denied sending and receiving personal mail.

Naama's mother and sister ( Photo: AP )

On Wednesday, Naama returned to the facility dubbed 'Prison 11' at the Moscow prison where she had been held before the relocation, allowing her mother, Yafa Issachar to visit her.

Last week, Issachar tried to appeal the sentence, saying that the 9 grams of cannabis she allegedly carried in her bag while landing in Moscow for a connection flight to Tel Aviv could have been planted on her.

She also slammed other alleged irregularities in the case, saying that the Russian authorities forced her to sign documents in Russian, without a translation.

The court upheld her sentence, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pledge to bring her back home.