Bahrain Foreign Minister heads first delegation to Israel

Bahrain's first official government delegation to Israel set off on Wednesday on the first Gulf Air commercial flight to Tel Aviv, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation after establishing formal ties in September in a U.S.-brokered accord.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Gulf Air flight GF972 - a reference to Israel's telephone country code - took off from Manama airport in the morning bound for Tel Aviv, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Israel's national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, left, bumps elbows with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani during his visit to Manama, Bahrain ( Photo: AP )

Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, is leading the delegation.

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, is also on the flight and is leading a U.S. delegation to Bahrain and Israel, he said on Twitter.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates established formal ties with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal signed at the White House on Sept. 15. Sudan has since said it would also formalize relations with Israel, a former foe.

Gulf air tickets issued for Bahrain Foreign Minister al-Zayani and U.S. official Avi Berkowitz for their flight to Israel

The foreign minister's trip to Israel will coincide with a visit there by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They will hold a three-way meeting with Netanyahu, two diplomats briefed on the planning said.

Pompeo is currently on a seven-nation tour that includes stops in France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Israel and Bahrain will sign several bilateral agreements.

Last month during a historic first visit to Manama, Israeli officials formally asked Bahrain to be allowed to open an embassy in the country.

Jerusalem expects that the foreign minister’s delegation will formally give Israel the green light to open a mission during Wednesday’s trip.