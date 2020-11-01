Hail, rain and flood warnings in south as winter arrives

Aftera week of relative heat, rain began to fall on Sunday afternoon in the area of the Eilat Mountains in southern Israel, and is expected to grow stronger and reach Israel’s central district by the evening hours.

The heavy rain in the south has been accompanied by fierce hail in the southern Arava region. Drivers have also been advised to show caution in the area of the southern streams, for fear of flooding.

Rain in southern Israel ( Photo: Israel Nature and Parks Authority )

Due to the rain, the police announced that Route 90 in the south has been blocked to traffic from the Be’er Ora area to the northern entrance to Eilat.

Police officers on the scene are directing traffic, and asking drivers to take alternative roads Route 40 and Route 12.

Rain in southern Israel ( Video: Israel Nature and Parks Authority )

The Israel Electric Corporation has also announced that due to the rain, power fluctuations may occur.

"With the first encounter between the dust that has accumulated on the grids and the rain, there may be shortages and disruptions in the power supply. IEC staff are prepared for any event in order to repair the damage and interruptions as quickly as possible to return the power supply to series," the company said.

Heavy hail in the Arava ( Photo: Israel Nature and Parks Authority )

Temperatures in Israel were expected to plummet in the next few days, with the occasional local rain.

From Wednesday noon, the rain will intensify and there will be a wintery atmosphere across the country.