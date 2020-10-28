September deaths in Israel up by almost 20% from last year

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 4,036 Israelis passed away during September, a rise of 18.6% compared to the same period in 2019, even though Israel's population only grew by 2%.
The ministry also said that 642 people succumbed to coronavirus in September, accounting for 1 in 6 of all fatalities that month.
According to data by the Central Bureau of Statistics, 3,403 Israelis died in September 2019, 3,390 in September 2018, 3,220 in September 2017 and 3,241 in September 2016.
Excess deaths have also been recorded over the past two months, with 3,999 people dying in August compared to 3,495 in the same month of 2019 - a rise of 14%. A rise of 7.5% in deaths was also recorded in July of this year, compared 2019.
During the first 27 days of October, 895 Israelis succumbed to coronavirus, an average of 33 deaths per day.
Israel's total virus death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,483, with a 0.79% patient death rate.
This means 1 out of 126 people treated for coronavirus die from the disease, which while grim is lower than the global 2.66% patient death rate.
In comparison, the declared coronavirus death rate in Italy stands at 6.68%, in Iran 5.72%, in the UK 4.79%, Belgium 3.27%, France 3.01%, the U.S. 2.75% and Russia 1.72%.
The countries with the world's lowest declared coronavirus death rates include Cyprus at 0.65%, Bahrain at 0.39%, Slovakia at 0.38% and Iceland at 0.24%.
Israel ranks 35th in the world for coronavirus deaths per capita, with 270 coronavirus deaths per million people, while the global average stands at 150 deaths per million people.
Experts believe this measurement is a reliable one, as it takes into account a country's population as a variable in calculating how hard hit a nation is.