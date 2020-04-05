Gunmen kill Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.

Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.

Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.