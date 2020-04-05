Gunmen kill Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Unknown gunmen fatally shot and stabbed a member of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon and an investigation was launched, Lebanese security officials said Sunday.
The body of Ali Mohammed Younes was found next to his car Saturday evening near the southern town of Nabatiyeh, said two security officials. One of them said Younes was shot with four bullets in the chest and had at least two stab wounds.
The motive behind the killing was no immediately clear, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.