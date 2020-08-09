Israel marks 600 coronavirus deaths since start of pandemic

The Health Ministry Sunday evening reported four new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the national death toll from the pathogen to 600.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Ministry also reported 254 new virus cases, citing a lower number of daily tests, with only 3,776 conducted as of Sunday evening.

Sheba Medical Center's coronavirus ward ( Photo: AFP )

There are 393 patients in serious condition, with 118 connected to ventilators.

The number of active coronavirus patients currently ill with the disease stands at 24,554, bringing the number of people infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak to 82,515.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Ichilov Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center all reported their coronavirus wards have reached full capacity, even though they continue to accept more patients.

According to Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the main COVID-19 hotspots in the country remain cities and towns with Haredi-dominated majority: Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, Elad and Beit Shemesh.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews praying outside of a synagogue in Bnei Brak ( Photo: AP )

The Arab communities of IIlut and Kafr Bara have also been designated bt the center as virus hotspots.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's ministerial committee on handling the pandemic decided to reinstate some of the earlier restrictions that had been lifted, in an attempt to slow the spread of the pathogen.

Ministers decided to once again restrict the number of people allowed to travel in a car to three, including the driver; extend a ban on more than 10 people at any indoor gatherings, including restaurants and synagogues, while outdoor meetings will be limited to no more than 20 people at a time.

Closures will also be reimposed on all nightclubs, bars, event halls, cultural venues, water parks and amusement parks.

Israelis wearing masks at the Cinema City complex in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv ( Photo: Meshi Ben Ami )

Existing restrictions on public events, including conventions, parties, festivals and organized trips, will be extended until further notice.

In workplaces, employees will still have to maintain a distance of two meters, wear a mask, use their own personal equipment where possible, have meetings of no more than 15 participants and abide by other social distancing guidelines.

Regional health officials will also be empowered to close down any businesses found in violation of the directives.