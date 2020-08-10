Death toll from coronavirus rises to 606, nearly 400 patients in serious condition

The Health Ministry said on Monday morning that the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 606.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Of the 23,998 people battling the virus, 397 are in serious condition and being treated in hospitals with 118 of them on ventilators.





The coronavirus ward at the Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

The Israel Medical Association on Sunday began a labor dispute demanding the Israeli government increase staffing for hospitals that were already strained ahead of the coronavirus and have exceeded their capacity to treat more patients in some of the major medical centers.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he supported the IMA demands and the government had decided to increase the number of doctors in the public health system by 400 but the Finance Ministry had not allocated the funds and demands that the cost of additional staff be covered by hospitals.

Doctors training at Rambam Hospital ( Photo: AP )

The Finance Ministry on Monday did back down from its demand that payment for doctors be cut on the days they were required to quarantine fearing exposure to confirmed coronavirus patients.



