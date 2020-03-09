Three more Israelis test positive for coronavirus, bringing sick count to 42

Three more Israelis were confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the country's tally to 42.

Two patients are residents of Tel Aviv who returned from Switzerland last week and one returned from Spain, also last week.

Medical Staff at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

Patient No. 40 is a 38-year-old man who traveled to Zurich with El Al flight LY347 that departed on February 23 at 11am and returned with El Al flight LY344 that landed in Israel on March 2 at 2:10am.

The man traveled by private car to Austria and returned to Switzerland, also by private car, on March 1.

Patient No. 41 is a 52-year-old man who traveled to Zurich with Swiss flight LX257 that departed on February 29 at 5:20am and returned with Swiss flight LX256 that landed in Israel on March 6 at 2:30am.

The man traveled by private car to Austria and returned to Switzerland, also by private car, on March 1.

Patient No. 42 is a 41-year-old man who traveled from Tel Aviv to Istanbul with Pegasus flight PC786 that departed on February 25 at 5:30pm, from Istanbul to Madrid with Pegasus flight PC1099 that departed on February 26 at 8:45am, and returned from Madrid to Tel Aviv with El Al flight LY398 that landed in Israel on March 2 at 11:15pm.

The epidemiological report shows the patient was at the following locations after his return to Israel:

-Mapalim Hall in Rishon LeTsiyon on March 3 between 9pm and 11pm.

-Hotel David InterContinental Tel Aviv on March 4 between 6am and 4pm.

-Supermarket at Hamakhtesh 6 in Holon on March 4 between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, the spouse of a doctor, who works at Sheba Medical Center in central Israel, has tested positive for the virus.

The hospital released a statement saying it is still unknown whether the doctor has contracted the virus as her test results are still pending.