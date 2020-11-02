Channels
מתחם בדיקות קורונה למורות בתל אביב
A coronavirus testing site in Tel Aviv set up to test teachers returning to school after lockdown restrictions eased on Sunday
Photo: Moti Kimchi
Israel records a rise in coronavirus test positivity rate

Yaron Drukman |
Published: 11.02.20 , 08:33
The Health Ministry reported on Monday an increase in coronavirus test positivity rate now reaching 3.1% after 676 new cases were confirmed out of the 21,115 tests conducted since Sunday.
    • Israel began exiting a month-long lockdown imposed in Mid-September, in a gradual lifting of restrictions.
    מתחם בדיקות קורונה למורות בתל אביבמתחם בדיקות קורונה למורות בתל אביב
    A coronavirus testing site in Tel Aviv set up to test teachers returning to school after lockdown restrictions eased on Sunday
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi )
    Kindergartens were opened two weeks ago and as of Sunday, schools opened for grades one to four.
    Some businesses were also allowed to reopen though high street shops remain shuttered.
    בית הספר חמד כרמי גת שבזי בקרית גתבית הספר חמד כרמי גת שבזי בקרית גת
    Social distancing and mask wearing in an elementary school classroom in Kiryat Gat
    (Photo: Roee Idan)
    There are currently 372 seriously ill patients in serious condition being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, 170 of them on ventilators.
    Since the start of the pandemic, 2,554 people have succumbed to the virus.

