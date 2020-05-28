Massive queues as Jerusalem students seek testing after fresh outbreak

Over 1,000 Jerusalem high school students queued for hours Thursday to undergo a test for coronavirus, after six teachers and students in their school were found to have contracted the virus.

The school has been ordered to close down after the students and teaching staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health workers man a Jerusalem drive-through testing site opened after new cases were found in the city ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

A long line of cars waited for hours outside the drive-through testing site as children and their parents said only two technicians were on site to administer the tests.

High school principal Daniel Leibowitz said testing would continue on Sunday after which "we will know what we are up against."

The Ministry of Health said Thursday morning 75 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Israel that since Monday evening, marking a massive uptick in new cases and bringing the number of patients in the country to 16,809.

Some of the new coronavirus patients are students and teachers from schools across the country, who were infected after the reopening of educational institutions earlier this month.

Testing for coronavirus in Jerusalem after cases found in high school ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Ministers of health, education, and higher education said Thursday that universities and colleges and schools in areas that had experienced a high rate of infections would reopen on Sunday.

The schools must abide by Health Ministry restrictions requiring the use of face masks and a limit of 50 people in any one space.



