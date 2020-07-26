Government okays virus bonus for every Israeli

The government on Sunday approved legislation for a one-off payment for every Israeli adult to assist with financial difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic, hoping that this would also help jump start the economy after extended closure.

Netanyahu originally announced that the government would award NIS 750 to every adult without children, NIS 2,000 to households with one child, NIS 2,500 for households with two children and NIS 3,000 for households with at least three children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a cash stipend for all citizens earlier this month ( Photo: GPO )

But last week, the inner cabinet of Netanyahu, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz approved an additional NIS 750 to those receiving state benefits including pensioners, the disabled, recipients of income support and new immigrants.

On Sunday, every member of the cabinet approved the plan with the exception of Blue & White ministers Orit Farkash Hacohen and Michael Biton.

Katz said in the debate before the vote that the government must also pass a state budget or the school year will be unable to start on time due to a lack of funding.

The legislation will be presented for its preliminary reading in the Knesset on Monday.

L-R: Finance Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Economy Minister Amir Peretz ( Photos: Avi Moalem and GPO )