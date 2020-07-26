Government okays virus bonus for every Israeli

The government on Sunday approved legislation for a one-off payment for every Israeli adult to assist with financial difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic, hoping that this would also help jump start the economy after extended closure.
Netanyahu originally announced that the government would award NIS 750 to every adult without children, NIS 2,000 to households with one child, NIS 2,500 for households with two children and NIS 3,000 for households with at least three children.
But last week, the inner cabinet of Netanyahu, Finance Minister Israel Katz, Economy Minister Amir Peretz and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz approved an additional NIS 750 to those receiving state benefits including pensioners, the disabled, recipients of income support and new immigrants.
On Sunday, every member of the cabinet approved the plan with the exception of Blue & White ministers Orit Farkash Hacohen and Michael Biton.
Katz said in the debate before the vote that the government must also pass a state budget or the school year will be unable to start on time due to a lack of funding.
The legislation will be presented for its preliminary reading in the Knesset on Monday.
The plan has drawn condemnation from many economists and the opposition parties, who branded it an attempt to buy off the public in order to end the demonstrations over the prime minister's handling of the pandemic and to distract from his corruption trial.