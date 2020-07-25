Israel sees 1,770 new coronavirus cases, rise in ventilated patients

Israel once again saw nearly 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases as well as a sharp rise in the number of ventilated patients, health officials said Saturday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Health Ministry reported that 1,770 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active patients currently ill with the disease to 33,160.

Coronavirus testing lab in Karmiel ( Photo: AFP )

With 23,153 tests conducted on Friday, the contagion rate remains alarmingly high at 8.2%.

The ministry said the number of patients in a serious condition has increased to 312, of which 94 are ventilated, a spike of ten new cases over the past 24 hours.

The death toll from coronavirus-related complications has increased to 455, an increase of seven fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses since the start of the epidemic in Israel now stands at 60,496.

Coronavirus testing lab in Karmiel ( Photo: AFP )

Over the past week, 10,967 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Israel, more than in the whole month of April, which saw 10,182 cases.