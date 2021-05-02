Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, offered Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a direct and extensive apology for the recorded comments leaked to the public last week, in which Zarif is heard criticizing the country's internal power struggles and the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
"I am so sorry," Zarif wrote in an Instagram post, "that part of my comments were stolen and published for misuse by enemies of the country and its people, and that it caused you, supreme leader, to feel regret."
The statement came after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to lambast Zarif in a televised speech on Sunday.