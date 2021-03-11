Edelstein warns 'it's not time for parties' despite encouraging virus data

As lives of Israelis appear to be getting back to normal, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Thursday warned that although recent coronavirus data has been encouraging, it is still "not the time for parties."

Israel this week began the third phase of its lockdown exit, lifting a host of major restrictions, including some in place since September such as indoor dining, event halls and concerts. The restrictions are lifted for Green Pass holders who have received both vaccine shots or people who have recovered from COVID-19.

4 צפייה בגלריה Newly-reopened restaurants and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: EPA, Kobi Koankas )

With daily infection rate reaching its lowest in three months at 2.9%, Edelstein attributed this decline to the country's fast-paced vaccination campaign. "I am still cautious, but there is no other way to explain it. This data is no longer the result of the lockdown," Edelstein said.

However, the Likud lawmaker emphasized even those who had received both vaccine shots must continue adhering to health guidelines.

"We are hoping for the best, but I am still calling on all those who are vaccinated to be careful. This is still not the time for public gatherings and mass parties, or not wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing."

Edelstein also insinuated the March 23 election might play a role in expanding the limit of the number of travelers allowed to enter and leave Israel.

4 צפייה בגלריה Passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport ( Photo: AFP )

"The initiative to further reopen Ben-Gurion Airport did not exactly come from the Health Ministry," he said. "It was tied to the upcoming elections. We were told again and again that we cannot leave thousands of Israelis abroad without giving them the option of coming back and voting."

Edelstein said that there are two issues still troubling him: the education system and restaurants not adhering to protocols and allowing in customers without a Green Pass.

"The Health Ministry examined all the variables and decided to reopen schools," he said. "It was hard to explain to parents why the mall is open and they can sit at a cafe, while their children cannot go to school," he said. "However, on the issue of reopening schools in towns with high coronavirus infection rates, I will say this - we will not compromise the public's health."

4 צפייה בגלריה Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash ( Photo: Hadar Yoavian )

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said earlier Thursday that Israel may soon lift a host of new restrictions, including reopening amusement parks and allowing up to 3,000 people in stadiums.

However, Ash stressed that all professional discussions on the issue will be held next week, a sentiment that was reiterated by Edelstein.

"As customary, we wait two weeks between each stage of the lockdown exit plan, so next week will debate other options - maybe increasing allowed capacity at public places," he said.

"To all those who wish to increase their business's capacity, I say this: first prove that you can handle these numbers and then we can talk. But according to the data published this morning, I think we are on a good track."

With Israel still holding a stock of thousands of Moderna vaccines that are reportedly expected to soon expire, Edelstein said that Israel will not rush to transfer some of the jabs to the Palestinians.

4 צפייה בגלריה A Palestinian worker vaccinated against coronavirus ( Photo: gettyimages )

"First of all, I want to do away with this rumor of vaccines expiring. I have no idea where this came from," he said.

"Second of all, I would not be so quick to give vaccines away before we make sure that those who will receive them on the other side are truly in need of them. We have helped Palestinian medical teams and now are beginning to vaccinate Palestinian laborers, who according to security assessments, do not have any ties to anti-Israeli activity."

Edelstein added that there aren't any talks of vaccine transfer, but Israel will gladly lend its helping hand if it is requested.



















