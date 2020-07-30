Israel mulls lifting weekend lockdowns meant to battle virus

Israeli government is considering lifting weekend lockdowns, introduced just two weeks ago as the latest measure meant to combat coronavirus.

Partial weekend lockdowns were approved by the cabinet on July 17 and allowed people to leave their homes, but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums had to be shuttered from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: Amit Shaabi )

Ynet learned that Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein held a discussion on the matter on Wednesday evening and will table the plan to lift the measure, for the government later in the day or on Friday morning.

According to sources, Gantz called Edelstein and voiced to him the concerns of Israeli business owners, who claim that partial weekend lockdowns are hurting their livelihood and are irrational in nature.

Edelstein apparently clarified that he also disapproves of partial lockdowns, which he views as selective, and emphasized that only full lockdowns will bring about a decrease in infection rate. He added if a full lockdown is not possible at this point in time, it's preferable not to impose partial closures, which only hurt the economy.

Israel's new coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu ( Photo: GPO )

Israel's new coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu reiterated the sentiments during his Tuesday's press conference where he presented the key aspects of his "Magen Israel" (Israel Protector) plan which aims to curb the spread of the disease resurging across the country.

“We will limit the restrictions as much as possible,” he said, adding that there would be no “illogical” government rules that “harm the economy” on his watch.



