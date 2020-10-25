'Welcome brothers!' Sudanese surfers embrace Israel ties

The weekend's announcement that Israel and Sudan are to normalize relations has caused great excitement among residents of the African country, with many taking to the internet to express their delight.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese sent excited messages to the various Arabic language social media accounts run by the Israeli Foreign Ministry - with a variety of photos and videos in which they call Israelis "brothers."

Many surfers from Sudan even included photos of their passports to their messages of support for peace with Israel, indicating their eagerness to visit the country.

'Israel is our sister,' posted one Sudanese commenter on the Foreign Ministry's Arabic-language Twitter account

Yonatan Gonen, the head of the Arabic-language New Media Section at the Foreign Ministry said the response had been overwhelming.

"We had a hard time coping with the flood of excited posts from Sudanese residents over the weekend. For many of them, this is a welcome move," Gonen said.

"In fact, in recent months there has been an increase in the number of positive and sympathetic reactions towards Israel from the people of Sudan," he said.

"This trend has been particularly strong against the backdrop of the normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as following the expressions of sympathy made by the Foreign Ministry in response to the recent wave of severe flooding in Sudan," Gonen said.

A message of support for Sudan-Israel ties posted by the IDF on social media ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Welcome to your second homeland," one user by the name of Ahmed wrote to the Foreign Ministry.

Another user called Moussa added: "What could be more beautiful than peace? Israel, the land of knowledge and technology, is in our hearts. I send you my love from Sudan."

A woman named Arafa wrote: "As a Sudanese, I am very happy with the normalization with you and look forward to visiting Israel and getting to know its culture up close."

Sudanese people posted images of their passports as they welcomed normalization with Israel

One commenter on the Foreign Ministry's Arabic page on Twitter declared that "this is the best decision Sudan has made in its history."

Another user named Abbas added: "Israel is our sister, I am already waiting for the first direct flight so I can go to her."

Nonetheless, there has also been no small number of Sudanese people expressing their opposition to the move or making it clear that it is a "peace on paper" only between governments, and that this would not be reflected by the people. According to them, Sudanese hostility to Israel will never disappear.