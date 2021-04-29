Blinken meets Israel's Mossad spy chief for talks on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency and its ambassador to Washington on Thursday, and the Israeli officials expressed "deep concern" about Iran's nuclear activities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

