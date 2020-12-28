Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, her family and local media said, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation as Riyadh faces renewed U.S. scrutiny.
Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's rights activist.
The verdict poses an early challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record.