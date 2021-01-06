First shipment of Moderna's coronavirus vaccines to arrive Thursday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has spoken with the CEO of the Moderna pharmaceutical company and that the first shipment of vaccines will arrive in Israel Thursday.
"We will give them to people who can not reach the clinics and must remain at and those that cannot reach the vaccination centers. This is Modern's first shipment, there will be more and in general I am working to bring millions more vaccines to Israeli citizens so we can get out of the coronavirus pandemic ," Netanyahu said.