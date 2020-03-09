Ministers quarrel over additional measures in face of coronavirus

The Cabinet ministers on Monday failed to reach an agreement over whether to extend measures to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, namely, the extension of the quarantine obligation imposed on arrivals from countries hit by the pathogen to the United States as well.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Some of the ministers strongly opposed the move and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri claimed the new measures will put an additional 240,000 people in quarantine.

Cabinet ministers discuss measures to fight virus ( Photo: GPO )

The discussion was suspended and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved on to discuss medical and technological solutions to the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said the government will decide on extended measures within one day, in a joint press conference with Health Minister Yaacov Litzman.

"This is a very difficult decision to make," the prime minister said. "We have had extensive discussions on the course of action. We are not talking about closing our gates completely but considering quarantine for anyone coming into the country – Israelis, and foreigners."

At the center of the debate may be Netanyahu's alleged reluctance to annoy the American administration.

Such a decision to restrict entry from the United States alone could undermine Netanyahu's efforts, as he appears to be focused on coordination with the White House and a wider ban on all arrivals would mitigate the damage.

U.S. Vice President Pence with Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: MCT )

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry is preparing to evacuate families of diplomats serving at the Israeli embassy in Italy. The diplomats themselves will remain in their posts.