Ministers asked to approve shutting international airport for 2 weeks

The Israeli government will be asked on Sunday, to approve the suspension of passenger flights in and out of Ben Gurion International Airport for a period of two weeks.

The proposal comes after consultations held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Health Ministry officials, and the National Security Council late on Saturday, following concerns over the spread of coronavirus mutations.

Israeli national carrier El Al planes parked at Ben Gurion International Airport in July after a suspension of international flights ( Photo: AFP )

The draft proposal that will be put to ministers will require the Attorney General's approval before coming into effect.

After six pregnant women hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, were found to be infected by the new so-called British variant of the virus, Health ministry officials warned the variant causes more severe illness that is not always detected by existing testing methods.

"Our central viral laboratory has thus far received 10 samples from pregnant women suffering from COVID-19. We have completed the DNA sequencing of seven of those samples and found six of them to be of the British variant," a ministry official said.

A coronavirus ward at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa ( Photo: Ramabam PR )

The ministry is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

The IDF intelligence unit working with the Health Ministry to combat the spread of the virus in the population warned that a local variant may also appear.

In a report published on Saturday, the unit proposed mandatory quarantine for all Israelis returning from abroad even if they had already recovered from COVID-19 or had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The report notes it is already too late to stop the spread of the British variant spreading in the population.

A Lab testing for coronavirus ( Photo: AFP )

"This is a global problem evident in Europe, the United States and many other countries and is spreading fast making it much more difficult to contain," the report said.