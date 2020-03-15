Health Ministry confirms 13 new coronavirus cases, Israel's sick tally climbs to 213

Thirteen more Israelis have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 213, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Eighteen patients are medical workers who contracted the virus while caring for others.

Medical staff at Beilinson Hospital ( Photo: Rami Zernger )

At least 167 patients are hospitalized, nine are in the process of hospitalization, while 33 others are being treated at home.

Two patients are hospitalized in severe condition, 12 in moderate condition, 195 in light condition, and four patients have recovered.

Two of the patients – a tour driver who transported Greek pilgrims found to be infected upon their return home and a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport – are still in serious condition.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel will shut all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities for at least five weeks as part of a series of new strict measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He told the news conference that exceptions on the ban would include supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

Health worker disinfects Knesset's main hall ( Photo: Knesset )

The new directive also limits all public gatherings to only 10 people.

Netanyahu himself has also tested for the virus on Sunday as a precautionary measure.

According to the Prime Minister Office's emergency guidelines, Netanyahu and his close surroundings are subjected to routine check-ups.

So far, no one has tested positive for the virus or displayed any related symptoms.

Meanwhile, the government approved on Sunday a series of emergency regulations to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus, among them a NIS 5000 (roughly $1,360) fine for individuals who are found violating quarantine.