Construction plan for two American Embassy complexes in J'lem approved

Yael Friedson |
Published: 01.13.21 , 21:54
Jerusalem's local committee for planning and construction has approved the construction plan for two complexes for the American Embassy in the capital, where the Diplomat Hotel now stands.
Each of the complexes will include office space, residences and security for employees.
The municipality notes that with regard to the Diplomat Hotel - which acts as a housing community for hundreds of elderly immigrants - the building will not be evacuated until a suitable solution is found for the building's occupants.