China to send team to Israel to repatriate envoy's body

China is sending a team to Israel to repatriate the body of its ambassador who died at his home in Tel Aviv, reportedly from natural causes, an Israeli diplomatic source said Monday.

The Chinese officials were due in Israel "in the coming days" said the source, requesting anonymity.

Forensic experts at the home of Ambassador Du Wei on Sunday ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The officials initially had said they would send a team of Chinese forensic experts to investigate the envoy's death, but later went back on that statement, saying they accept the conclusion reached by Israeli medical specialists.

It was not clear whether they would have to enter mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine before being cleared for movement within Israel.

Ambassador Du Wei ( Photo: EPA )

Late ambassador Du Wei was 57 when he was found dead at his home in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday.

Police said he died due to cardiac arrest. Du was found in his bed by his housekeeper after the ambassador failed to attend breakfast.

Israel sent forensic experts and police to the scene as part of normal diplomatic procedure, police said.

Police outside the envoy's house on Sunday ( Photo: Reuters )

China's foreign ministry said Sunday that "health reasons" were the presumed cause of Du's death but that a definitive finding had not yet been reached.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday that Beijing was "doing its best regarding the funeral arrangements."