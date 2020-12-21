Israel expands COVID vaccine campaign to the over-60s

Israel’s vaccination campaign moved into a new stage Monday with over-60s, who are considered to be an at-risk group, receiving the coronavirus vaccine through their respective health maintenance organizations at various designated centers around the country.

Israel launched its nationwide coronavirus vaccine drive on Sunday, with medical personnel in the country's main healthcare facilities receiving the vaccination first.

Due to high demand and limited availability of the vaccine, only those who have made an appointment in advance can be vaccinated at present.

Receiving the vaccine in at Maccabi in Herzliya ( Photo: AFP )

People receiving the vaccination are reminded that because it is administered in two doses, those who have only had the first dose are still obliged to follow the government's coronavirus regulations.

A week on from the second injection, which comes three weeks after the first, people will be issued a "green passport" to prove they have been vaccinated.

While the passport’s benefits are currently unclear, it is assumed that anyone holding it will not have to go into isolation if exposed to a verified coronavirus carrier or upon their return from abroad.

The coronavirus vaccine ( Photo: AFP )

They will also not be required to undergo a coronavirus test if they intend to visit Eilat or the Dead Sea, the two resort locations that have imposed strict regulations on visitors.

Among those receiving the vaccine on Monday was renowned 81-year-old actor Shaike Levi.

“I feel like I’ve felt after every injection. There is nothing to fear,” Levi said.

”It is important for society, for the country and for the person who receives the shot. I think this is an especially celebratory day, the day we get back our normal lives."

A medical staffer receiving the coronavirus vaccine at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon ( Photo: AP )

His thoughts were echoed by Nili and Amos Ben-Shabbat, who were vaccinated in Herzliya.

“It was very fast and not painful in the slightest. We were happy to come, it gives us hope of getting out of this pandemic," Nili said.

Another person receiving the vaccine, who identified herself as Shelly, said she waited for almost two hours to make an appointment but the process itself was extremely smooth.

“The wait on the phone was long, but here the conduct was exemplary, very organized, orderly and efficient,” she said.

While the number of vaccination centers in Israel is currently limited, all four HMOs have said that more sites are set to open during the week.

Clalit HMO will open additional centers in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashkelon, Rahat, Be'er Sheva, Petah Tikva, Bnei Brak, Afula , Nazareth, Tiberias, Modi'in, Rishon Lezion, Netanya and Ra'anana.

Meuhedet will open centers in Jerusalem, Hadera, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Karmiel, Haifa, Netanya and Rehovot.

Leumit is set to open in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Ashdod, Beer Sheva, Acre, Haifa and Arraba.

Administering the vaccine at Maccabi HMO in Herzliya ( Photo: Maccabi )

Maccabi will open more centers in Herzliya, Ashkelon, Holon, Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Haifa, Kiryat Shmona, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Givatayim, Kiryat Motzkin, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Dimona, Ashdod, Kiryat Gat, Beit Shemesh, Rishon Lezion, Modi'in, Nahariya, Karmiel, Nof Hagalil and Eilat.