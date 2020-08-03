Low number of tests yield only 708 new cases in a day

According to information published by the Health Ministry on Monday, testing numbers have continued to drop with only 9,953 tests analyzed on Sunday showing a low number of new infections that now stands on 708 people a figure the Center for Knowledge and Information claims is not a true reflection of the coronavirus spread.

The percentage of positive tests however was 7.5% showing a decline in contagion.

There are 334 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals with 100 of them on ventilators. After three more people have died since Sunday, the death toll from COVID-19 stands on 54.

In a press conference held on Sunday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior health officials, the newly appointed coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu indicated some restrictions may be lifted soon but added, "We will not be too hasty."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein claimed Israel has succeeded in blocking the trajectory of the pandemic though conceded that not sufficiently. "With team-work, we can achieve results," he said.

The rise in hospitalization for COVID-19 during July was considerable with less than a fifth of dedicated beds for the virus used on July 1 and hospitals now reporting they have surpassed 100% capacity.

In a report submitted to the Knesset State Control Committee, the ministry said only 19 new beds were allotted since the beginning of the pandemic and only 154 beds in the course of the year.

Additional beds were allocated for the treatment of the coronavirus from existing internal medicine wards.