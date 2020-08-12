IDF missile fired at Gaza hits kibbutz cowshed

A missile launched from an IDF helicopter toward the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloon attacks landed on Wednesday inside a kibbutz near the border fence.

The missile fell near a cowshed and did not explode and no casualties were reported, but the projectile did damage a structure in the dairy farm.

The damaged calf pen

The IDF said that it had opened an investigation has been opened into the incident.

The rocket landed near the calf pens and badly hurt several of them. Dozens of the young creatures were traumatized by the explosion and found it hard to stand on their feet, according to farmers in the unnamed Kibbutz.

IDF on Wednesday conducted a series of strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of balloons carrying incendiary devices from the enclave towards Israeli communities.

The missile

The IDF said its forces targeted a military base, underground infrastructure and observation posts belonging to the Hamas terror group.

At least 60 fires were reported on Tuesday believed caused by incendiary devices sent from Gaza.

In response to the fires, Israel announced on Tuesday it was shutting the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing into Gaza, halting all goods but fuel, humanitarian products and food.