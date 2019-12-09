Suspected hate crime in East Jerusalem as cars vandalized, houses graffitied

Police were called on Monday morning to the Arab East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shu'afat after several unknown assailants punctured the tires of about 100 vehicles and spray-painted racist inscriptions on cars and houses in the area.

The assailants were filmed on a security camera, although police officials who are conducting a probe into the matter could not yet identify them.

Security footage showing the assailants damaging cars in the neighborhood

Statements such as: "Arabs equal enemies", "No place for enemies in our land" and "When Jews get stabbed do not remain silent" were found graffitied on several houses and cars in the neighborhood.

One of the inscriptions found on Monday morning, 'When Jews get stabbed do not remain silent'

One of the damaged vehicles belongs to Ra'ad Abu Khdeir, brother of Muhammad Abu Khdeir, a Palestinian teenager who was kidnapped and burned alive by three extremist Jews in 2014.

Hussein, the father of the two, told Ynet that similar harassment has been occurring in the area for several months now.

"The objective of these radicals is to stir up the area," said Hussein. "There is a good chance that riots will now start in Shu'afat. Settlers cannot be permitted to do as they please."

Muhammad Abu-Khdeir ( Photo: Reuters )

Tag Meir, an organization battling hate crimes, said in a published statement: "Under the auspices of political chaos, racist criminals operate without interruption in the State of Israel, Judea and Samaria [West Bank]. In those days there was no government in Israel, every man did that which was right in his own eyes."

A similar incident last November occurred in the Arab village of Jaljulia in central Israel.

There as well, 40 vehicle tires were punctured, including a parked bus in the village spray-painted with the inscription "Jews, stop the Diaspora and stop assimilation."

The bus damaged and spray-painted in Jaljulia last November: 'Jews stop the Diaspora and stop assimilation'

"These criminals want to convey a message that can hurt us at any moment, my children and I feel real danger," said a resident of Jaljulia following the incident.

"This is not an incident that can go unpunished and tell us that the matter is under investigation. This time, we want results, with arrests and penalties, otherwise, we wouldn't be surprised if we were also murdered like in the Duma village firebombing."