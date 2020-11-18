Netanyahu supporters protest outside fallen soldier's family home

A group of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporters on Tuesday staged a protest outside the family home of a soldier killed during the Second Lebanon War for hosting anti government rallies.

The protestors rallied outside the home belonging to the family of fallen IDF soldier Capt. Tom Farkash after the family members allegedly allowed anti-Netanyahu demonstrators to use the roof of the house.

Demonstrators outside the Caesarea home of the family of fallen IDF pilot Capt. Tom Farkash

"Just because you lost a son doesn't give you the right to host anarchists. We will not go away until it ends," the protestors were heard saying.

The incident caused outrage among the family and Israel's officials.

The soldier's mother, Anat, expressed outrage that the demonstrators would insult someone whose son died defending the country.

"Tonight, they came to us, a private family, for allowing the citizens of the State of Israel to tell the prime minister what’s on their minds. They came to attack and tell us, ‘shame’ that we are a bereaved family, ‘shame’ that we believe in democracy, ‘shame’ that we allow citizens to express their opinions," she said.

"Our son gave his life so that they, their children and all the residents of the State of Israel will have a safe life. How did we get here? Shame on the police who allowed them to stand under our window and did nothing," Anat added.

Capt. Tom Farkash ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"How low have Bibi’s supporters sunk? How low did Bibi sink?" she continued, referring to the prime minister by the nickname used in the Israeli media. "Dear Likudniks who stood under our window tonight: we are fighting for all the citizens of Israel. Our Tom was killed for you as well. We all deserve better."

Netanyahu responded to the incident via a statement issued by his Likud party.

"As someone who has himself experienced the suffering of bereavement, the prime minister has throughout his life fastidiously respected the sense of loss of bereaved families, and others - from left and right - must conduct themselves in a similar fashion," the statement read.

Anti-Netanyahu protestors in Caesarea ( Photo: Aviho Shapira )

The statement then addressed the weekly protests against Netanyahu, saying that "all must respect the High Court's order that protests must take place no less than 300 meters from a public figure's home, a verdict blatantly ignored by protestors outside the prime minister's home in Caesarea."

Police said that one demonstrator was arrested for refusing to identify herself and said that they acted to break up the demonstration.



















