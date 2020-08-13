Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
40C
דונלד טראמפ ובני גנץ
Benny Gantz meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in January
Photo: The White House
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the nation on diplomatic relations with UAE

Netanyahu kept UAE deal from coalition 'frenemies'

PM claims he was asked to keep the pending agreement secret from top Blue & White ministers due to risk of leaks - an indirect reference to allegations made by his supporters during the last election campaign that Gantz's phone was hacked by Iran

Moran Azulay , Itamar Eichner |
Published: 08.13.20 , 23:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he was asked to keep the pending agreement to forge relations with the UAE in secret from his foreign and defense ministers.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter
    • Netanyahu informed the two most senior members of the Blue & White party - Defense MInister and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi - only after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the agreement.
    בנימין נתניהו בנימין נתניהו
    Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the nation on diplomatic relations with UAE
    (Photo: Flash90)
    Trump announced the agreement from the White House after a three-way call with Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to finalize the deal.
    נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ מחיאות כפיים אחרי הכרזה הסכם בין ישראל ל איחוד האמירויות הבית הלבן נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ מחיאות כפיים אחרי הכרזה הסכם בין ישראל ל איחוד האמירויות הבית הלבן
    U.S. officials applaud Donald Trump after he announced the deal between UAE and Israel
    (Photo: AP)
    "There are many who would have wanted to foil the agreement," Netanyahu said in a press conference in Jerusalem. "Iran for example could not be happy with the agreement."
    Netanyahu's comments alluded to allegations made by his allies during the March 2020 election campaign that his then-rival and now defense minister was compromised after his phone was hacked by the Iranians.
    Gantz and Ashkenazi both welcomed the agreement, while Ashkenazi also hailed the decision to halt annexation of parts of the West Bank.
    דונלד טראמפ ובני גנץדונלד טראמפ ובני גנץ
    Benny Gantz meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in January
    (Photo: The White House )
    Gantz thanked Trump, whom he called "a true friend of Israel."
    He said added that "the agreement represents the cooperation of nations who strive for stability and prosperity in the region and emphases Israel's eternal hope for peace with its neighbors."
    גבי אשכנזיגבי אשכנזי
    Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
    Ashkenazi said the agreement would reduce security threats and increase the chance for more agreements with other Arab nations, in line with the policies of the Blue & White party.
    "I commend the prime minister for the agreement and thank President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo for their contributions," Ashkenazi said.
    Talkbacks for this article 0