Netanyahu kept UAE deal from coalition 'frenemies'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he was asked to keep the pending agreement to forge relations with the UAE in secret from his foreign and defense ministers.

Netanyahu informed the two most senior members of the Blue & White party - Defense MInister and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi - only after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the agreement.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the nation on diplomatic relations with UAE ( Photo: Flash90 )

Trump announced the agreement from the White House after a three-way call with Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to finalize the deal.

U.S. officials applaud Donald Trump after he announced the deal between UAE and Israel ( Photo: AP )

"There are many who would have wanted to foil the agreement," Netanyahu said in a press conference in Jerusalem. "Iran for example could not be happy with the agreement."

Netanyahu's comments alluded to allegations made by his allies during the March 2020 election campaign that his then-rival and now defense minister was compromised after his phone was hacked by the Iranians.

Gantz and Ashkenazi both welcomed the agreement, while Ashkenazi also hailed the decision to halt annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Benny Gantz meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in January ( Photo: The White House )

Gantz thanked Trump, whom he called "a true friend of Israel."

He said added that "the agreement represents the cooperation of nations who strive for stability and prosperity in the region and emphases Israel's eternal hope for peace with its neighbors."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

Ashkenazi said the agreement would reduce security threats and increase the chance for more agreements with other Arab nations, in line with the policies of the Blue & White party.