Israel sees lowest number of coronavirus tests, cases in months

Israel on Saturday saw the lowest number of coronavirus tests and cases in almost two months, health officials confirmed.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday the number of tests conducted a day before stands at 7,736, while the tally of new daily cases stands at 625, both figures are the lowest since June.

Coronavirus testing center ( Photo: AFP )

The contagion rate, however, still hovers just above the 8% mark.

The ministry said the number of active patients now stands at 26,137, of which 752 are being treated in hospitals, with the rest battling the virus at home.

At least 340 patients are in a serious condition, of which 96 are ventilated. The national death toll has increased to 531.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge center said there are currently several cities and communities in Israel declared as hotspots. Among them are the cities of Bnei Brak, Jerusalem and Elad as well as Haredi settlements of Beitar Illit and Modi'in Illit.

Maccabi HMO's coronavirus testing center ( Photo: Maccabi )

"The number of tests, very low compared to previous weekends, has led to a particularly low number of new verified carriers," said the center in a statement. "We estimate this figure does not reflect the true picture of the infection rate in Israel."

Two weeks ago, HMOs were instructed by the Health Ministry not to test people who don't exhibit symptoms, unless they are part of an at-risk group or live in a home with a confirmed carrier.