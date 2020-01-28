UN chief committed to Middle East peace based on pre-1967 borders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is committed to helping Israel and the Palestinians broker peace on the basis of UN resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on pre-1967 borders, his spokesman said in a statement after the United States unveiled its plan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is committed to helping Israel and the Palestinians broker peace on the basis of UN resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on pre-1967 borders, his spokesman said in a statement after the United States unveiled its plan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is committed to helping Israel and the Palestinians broker peace on the basis of UN resolutions, international law, bilateral agreements and the vision of two states based on pre-1967 borders, his spokesman said in a statement after the United States unveiled its plan.