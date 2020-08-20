IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza for 10th straight day

The IDF conducted strikes by air and from tank fire on Thursday on targets in Gaza for 10th straight day after incendiary devices launched from the Strip caused 42 fires in communities in the south.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Palestinian sources say attacks targeted a Hamas military installation in the area of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the enclave.

Hamas leader Ismail Hanya, who is in Turkey said there is a good chance that a new cycle of violence is imminent unless Israel accepts demands made by the terror group.

IDF strike on Khan Yunis following 42 fires caused by incendiary devices dispatched to Israel ( Photo: Reuters )

"We are waiting for a response to the demands we submitted to the Egyptian Intelligence delegation during its visit to Gaza," he said.

Earlier Palestinian factions launched two rockets towards Israel, but the projectiles failed to cross the border and landed inside the strip.