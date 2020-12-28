Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works to open first official stores in Israel

American retailers Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works announced on Monday they will open their first official stores in Israel in the second half of 2021.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The two brands will operate in Israel under the textile firm Delta Galil, which has signed an agreement for both brands' exclusive distribution rights.

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to Delta, it will be responsible for opening the two chain stores and for operating their online sales sites in Israel.

Delta further announced it will open about 20 B&BW stores, the first of which will open in the third quarter of 2021 - and seven Victoria's Secret stores that will open a few months after.

Several Victoria’s Secret stores have previously opened in Israel in 2012, selling only the brand’s cosmetics at exorbitant prices compared to the U.S.

The new agreement means that Victoria’s Secret entire catalog is expected to arrive in Israel - Including lingerie collections, Pink brand for girls, pajamas, accessories and cosmetics.

This will be the first toe deep in Israel for B&BW which sells bath products, cosmetics and fragrance products such as scented candles and scent diffusers.

The opening of Victoria's Secret first location in Israel in 2012 ( Photo: Meirav Crystal )

According to Delta CEO Anat Bogner, the location of BB&W's first store is still up in the air.

"We will close these details in the next week or two, we will build a diverse mix between malls, outdoor areas and street shops,” said Bogner. “I can tell you there are cities with greater commercial potential than Tel Aviv.”

Bogner added that “the prices will be similar to the ones in the U.S."

Victoria's Secret market share dropped significantly in recent years after it was accused of only hiring models of thin and seemingly flawless physique and the dwindling interest of the younger generation who has failed to connect with the company's values.

Delta CEO Anat Bogner ( Photo: Yifat Golan )

This led the brand to cancel its ostentatious annual fashion show in 2018 - and signaled a change in direction for the company which started showcasing models of larger sizes and less demonstrably sexualized items. The company's sales increased by 4% as a result.

The brand had suffered additional upheaval due to its billionaire owner Leslie Wexner's close ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who was accused of sexually exploiting minors and then allegedly committed suicide in prison last August.

The controversy led Wexner to resign from his position as the company's CEO and chairman earlier in 2020.