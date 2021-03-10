Israel may lift more social gathering curbs, says top health official

"I hope that the trend we י seeing in recent days will continue," he said. "Undoubtedly there is a trend of stabilization in the basic reproduction number, there is a trend of a decrease in the number of new verified cases and a decrease in seriously ill patients," he added.

Israel this week began the third phase of its lockdown exit, lifting a host of major restrictions, including some in place since September such as indoor dining, event halls and concerts. The restrictions are lifted for Green Pass holders who have received both vaccine shots or people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi said in an interview with Ynet TV that he hopes the restrictions will be lifted before Passover so Israelis will be able to celebrate the Jewish holiday in a traditional way.

"I hope that the trend we have been seeing in recent days will continue," he said. "Undoubtedly there is a trend of stabilization in the basic reproduction number, there is a trend of a decrease in the number of new verified cases and a decrease in seriously ill patients," he added.

"These things are encouraging and are definitely worthy of professional discussions. We may be able to increase the number of participants in social events in open areas."

The professor, however, warned the Health Ministry is not mulling at this point "a sweeping removal of all restrictions."

Newly-reopened restaurant in Tel Aviv

In addition, he said the ministry is preparing for a "radical" scenario in which the entire population, including the children, will have to be vaccinated twice a year with four doses of the vaccine.