UN expert accuses White House of 'onslaught' against media

The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an "onslaught" against the media and referred to a negative "Trump effect" on global press freedom.

In his last official press briefing before his six-year tenure ends later this month, David Kaye said in a series of forthright comments that he hoped "attacks" on U.S. journalists would end when President Donald Trump leaves office.

