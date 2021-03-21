PA begins vaccination campaign with high-risk groups first in line

The Palestinian Authority announced Sunday that it has begun its coronavirus vaccination campaign.
High-risk groups - including medical workers, people over the age of 75 and those with preexisting conditions - will be the first in line to be inoculated.
The rollout came days after some 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses arrived in the West Bank via the COVAX scheme of the World Health Organization.
"By the middle of next month, we expect to receive another 100,000 doses from our friends in China, as well as another 50,000 from Russia," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters in Ramallah.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's office released a photograph of himself getting vaccinated on Saturday.
As of Sunday, 2,416 people had died of coronavirus in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Another 221,500 were reported infected across the two Palestinian territories.
Last month, the Gaza Strip received a shipment of about 20,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, which had been donated to it by the UAE with the help of Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled senior Fatah member now based in the Gulf kingdom.
Earlier this month, Israel started vaccinating Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements.
Palestinian laborers who crossed into Israel at several West Bank checkpoints received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine from Magen David Adom paramedics.
The vaccination drive orchestrated by COGAT, Israel's military agency coordinating government operations in the region, will see some 100,000 Palestinian workers inoculated.