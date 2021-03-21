PA begins vaccination campaign with high-risk groups first in line

High-risk groups - including medical workers, people over the age of 75 and those with preexisting conditions - will be the first in line to be inoculated.

The rollout came days after some 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses arrived in the West Bank via the COVAX scheme of the World Health Organization.

"By the middle of next month, we expect to receive another 100,000 doses from our friends in China, as well as another 50,000 from Russia," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters in Ramallah.

As of Sunday, 2,416 people had died of coronavirus in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Another 221,500 were reported infected across the two Palestinian territories.

