IDF troops wound man who crossed frontier from Lebanon

IDF soldiers shot and wounded a man who was spotted entering from Lebanon into Israel, the military said Sunday.

The man was taken to an Israeli hospital. His identity and condition were not immediately known, and the army said it was investigating.

The Shebaa farms, north of Mount Dov

The military said the suspect crossed into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Shebaa Farms, a contested area along the border that is claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

Israel says the enclave is part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967 and later annexed.

The U.S. is the only country to have recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan.

Lebanon and Syria say Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon, while the United Nations says the area is part of Syria and that Damascus and Israel should negotiate its final status.

The Lebanese-Israeli frontier has seen tensions rise in recent weeks between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.

In April, an Israeli drone fired on a truck carrying Hezbollah fighters in Syria near the border with Lebanon. No one was hurt. Two days later, Israel accused Hezbollah of provocative acts, including attempts to breach the border.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006 to a stalemate.

Earlier this month the Lebanese military detained five Sudanese citizens who had crossed into Israel.