Israel approves agreement to upgrade ties with Morocco

Israel's government on Sunday approved a deal to upgrade its ties with Morocco, the fourth Arab country it forged relations with in a parting foreign policy push by the former Trump administration, N12 news reported.

The agreement will now go to Knesset for ratification.

National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and former White House aide Jared Kushner meeting with Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat in December ( Photo: GPO )

Last month, Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving towards normal relations with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have censured the accords, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meets their demand for statehood.

As the Trump administration sought to isolate Israel's arch-enemy Iran, the deals were sweetened with promises of business opportunities or economic aid.

Israel's new partners have also enjoyed bilateral benefits from Washington - in Rabat's case, U.S. recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Bahraini FM Abdullatif Al Zayani, PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati FM Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements while U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, Sept. 2020 ( Photo: Reuters )

The Economy Ministry announced on Sunday that the countries have reached an agreement to promote trade and economic collaboration in fields including regulation and innovation.

The ministry said both sides were interested in signing the deal in about two weeks.

The UAE on Sunday approved establishing an embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel's business center.

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations in August.