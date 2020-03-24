Israel records its second coronavirus-related fatality

Israel recorded its second coronavirus-related death, health officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Health Ministry said the victim, a 67-year-old woman who had a major underlyimg health condition, passed away at Wolfson Hospital in Holon where she had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit over the past few days.

Medical staff at a 'drive in' center for testing of coronavirus ( Photo: Sapir Aluk )

“We send our deepest condolences to the family,” said the hospital in a statement. “They [the family] have been notified and our social workers team are in contact with them.”

"The medical fought for her life with great dedication, but her condition deteriorated and she died despite being in intensive care," the hospital added.

The fatality becomes Israel's second COVID-19 related death. Last week, an 88-year-old Aryeh Ibn, who also had a serious underlying health condition, passed away at Shaare Zedek Medical Center as a result of complications caused by the virus.

The Health Ministry confirmed earlier that the country now has 1,656 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an additional 234 cases since Monday night.

Drive in testing center in Jerusalem ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Thirty-one confirmed patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 47 in moderate condition and 1,528 have light symptoms

Of that number, 652 patients displaying only light or no symptoms who are hospitalized at home and 161 more patients hospitalized in hotels requisitioned by the state to treat coronavirus patients.

Forty-nine people have completely recovered from the virus.



