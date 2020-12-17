Channels
Photo: EPA
Israel sees over 2,800 new virus cases for second day in a row

Health Ministry says 5 patients died on Wednesday alone, placing the official death toll at 3,033; special IDF taskforce said earlier if the current trend continues, the country will have to shut down its trade sector

Ynet |
Published: 12.17.20 , 09:38
Israel on Thursday saw over 2,800 new daily coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.
    • The Health Ministry said on Wednesday they conducted over 80,000 coronavirus tests, 2,802 of which returned positive, putting the contagion rate at 3.5%.
    (Photo: EPA)
    There are currently 400 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, 150 of whom are on ventilators.
    Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 3,033 Israelis have died due to complications of coronavirus, with five patients passing away on Wednesday alone.
    The coefficient of infection (R) now stands at 1.28 among the general public and 1.58 in the ultra-Orthodox sector.
    (Photo: EPA)
    The government said last week if the average number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of "tight restraint" for at least three weeks. This includes, among other things, closure of the trade sector and the education system in "red" and "orange" municipalities.
    The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is part of Military Intelligence Directorate, said on Wednesday if the current trend continues, the country will reach the average of 2,500 daily cases in a week's time.
