Israel sees over 2,800 new virus cases for second day in a row

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday they conducted over 80,000 coronavirus tests, 2,802 of which returned positive, putting the contagion rate at 3.5%.

There are currently 400 Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19, 150 of whom are on ventilators.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 3,033 Israelis have died due to complications of coronavirus, with five patients passing away on Wednesday alone.

The coefficient of infection (R) now stands at 1.28 among the general public and 1.58 in the ultra-Orthodox sector.

